A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely before 2am, then a chance of rain and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday – A slight chance of showers or sprinkles before 9am, then showers after noon. High near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 43. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am, then a chance of sprinkles after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of sprinkles before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Showers, mainly after 8pm. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

