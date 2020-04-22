Case Moves Forward Against Knox Man Accused of Trading Meth for Fishing Pole

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Knox man who allegedly traded crystal methamphetamine for a fishing pole moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 52-year-old Michael Lee Barrett were held for court on Tuesday, April 21:

– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One felony count of Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver filed against Barrett was dismissed.

Barrett is currently free on a $10,000.00 surety bond.

The drug charges stem from a traffic stop that occurred in late March in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:19 p.m. on March 22, CNET Chief Detective William Peck received a call from Clarion County Adult Probation advising that Trooper Allison, of the Clarion-based State Police, had a vehicle stopped on Buckhorn Road with a probation client, Michael Barrett inside, who was believed to be coming from the residence of another probation client, Robert Hartzell. A probation officer asked if Detective Peck was available to assist with a home check at Hartzell’s residence.

The complaint states a short time later Detective Peck received information that Barrett was in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Detective Peck then agreed to respond and assist with the home visit at Hartzell’s residence.

According to the complaint, at the residence, officers found small baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine in plain view. Additional contraband items – including two glass methamphetamine pipes, two digital scales, four needles, and Hartzell’s cell phone – were seized during the search.

The complaint notes Hartzell stated he traded Barrett an old fishing pole for two baggies of methamphetamine.

According to the complaint, text messages between Hartzell and Barrett prior to the traffic stop were observed on Hartzell’s phone were consistent with Hartzell’s statement regarding the trade of methamphetamine for a fishing pole.

Trooper Allison observed a fishing pole in the vehicle with Barrett at the time of the traffic stop. Barrett was also found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine that was packaged in the same small plastic zip baggies as the methamphetamine seized at Hartzell’s residence, the complaint notes.

Barrett was arraigned in front of Judge Heeter at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

Case Against Hartzell

The following charges against Hartzell were waived for court on Tuesday, April 14:

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

