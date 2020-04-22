 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Confetti Cake Batter Cookies

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This easy to assemble cookie recipe is one that kids love to make on their own!

Confetti Cake Batter Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 package Funfetti cake mix

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat butter, eggs, and vanilla until combined. Beat in cake mix. Refrigerate, covered, two hours – or until firm enough to roll.

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~On a well-floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-1/2-inch cookie cutter. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake eight to 10 minutes (or until set).

~Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired.

~Makes about two dozen cookies.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.