Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Confetti Cake Batter Cookies

This easy to assemble cookie recipe is one that kids love to make on their own!

Confetti Cake Batter Cookies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 package Funfetti cake mix

Directions

~In a large bowl, beat butter, eggs, and vanilla until combined. Beat in cake mix. Refrigerate, covered, two hours – or until firm enough to roll.

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~On a well-floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 2-1/2-inch cookie cutter. Place one inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake eight to 10 minutes (or until set).

~Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely. Decorate as desired.

~Makes about two dozen cookies.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.