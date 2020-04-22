Construction Projects in Pa. Can Begin on May 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – More than 260,000 hard-working men and women in Pennsylvania’s construction trades got good news tonight as Gov. Wolf announced the opening of all construction projects next week on May 1.

The announcement follows House action yesterday, including the bipartisan passage of House Bill 2400, authored by Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny).

“The successful advancement of House Republican legislation to permit safe economic activity under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines made tonight’s announcement by Gov. Wolf possible,” said Turzai.

Turzai said a positive discussion with Gov. Wolf earlier in the day paid dividends.

“He was open to the suggestion that construction activities could be done safely, allowing tradespersons to resume their important work – much of it seasonal. Working with him on this issue showed we can move forward together on fighting COVID-19, while rebuilding the economy,” said Turzai.

“The people who work in the construction trades can see light now at the end this COVID-19 tunnel. This is about employees and self-employed persons in construction who want to put food on the table and provide shelter for their families. People across Pennsylvania want the dignity of work, an opportunity to care for their families, and to be safe.”

Wolf made the announcement during a Wednesday evening press conference where he released details of a plan for reopening the commonwealth with a targeted May 8 start. The administration will categorize reopening into three phases: red, yellow, green. Phases will be assigned based on conditions in a county, counties or region.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.