Donald G. Culp, 72, of Venus (Pinegrove Township), died at his home on Monday, April 20, 2020, following a period of declining health.

He was born June 9, 1947 in Crown, Clarion County, to the late Lewis W. and Fannie D. (Poplar) Culp.

He served as a mechanic in the U.S. Army in 1967 and 1968, during the Vietnam War He was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, and also in Korea.

Don was a self-employed automotive mechanic, owning and operating Culp’s Auto Service in Venus. He enjoyed working on his 1935 Chevy pickup truck; and collecting and working on Cub Cadet tractors.

On January 13, 1972, he married the former Elsie E. Blair, and she survives. Also surviving is his son, Joe Culp and his wife Heather of Venus; two grandchildren, Mallory and Joey Culp, both of Venus; two brothers, Bob and Harry Culp; and a sister, Kathy Dent.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lewie Culp.

Per Don’s wishes, no visitation or service will be held.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the Culp family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

