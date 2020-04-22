Donald G. McCartney, 86, of Rouseville, PA, passed away Monday April 20, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born May 14, 1933 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Hugh W. McCartney & Beatrice E. McDaniel McCartney

Donald was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School, and served in the United States Army from 1953-1960.

He started working for Pennzoil at the Refinery in Rouseville and retired 43 years later as a pump mechanic.

Mr. McCartney was married on June 27, 1959 to the former Carol Ann Hogue and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018. They were married for 59 years.

Don and Carol were longtime, active members of Heckathorn United Methodist Church, serving as Sunday School teachers. He was also a church super, served as a trustee and enjoyed participating in the church’s Appalachia Service Project Trips.

He was a member and past master of Fraternal Lodge # 483 F&AM, the Lodge of Perfection, Valley of Oil City and New Castle Consistory. Don was also a member of I.O.O.F. Queen City Lodge #304 and Encampment 182, and was also a past monarch of Acacia Grotto. Don was involved with the Boy Scouts during the 1970’s and had served as Assistant Scoutmaster for Tippery Troop 111.

Mr. McCartney enjoyed family road trips and supporting his grandchildren, nieces and nephews in their artistic endeavors.

He is survived by two sons, Gregory McCartney of Rouseville and Vance McCartney of Rouseville; two grandchildren, Zac McCartney of Rouseville and Alyson Fehrenbach and her husband Damien of Collinsville, OK; a great-grandson, Maxwell Fehrenbach; one brother, Hugh McCartney and his wife Anna of North East; three sisters-in-law, Pauline Hogue, Kathy Johnson and her husband Mike, and Trudy Hogue; a brother-in-law, Wayne Hogue and his wife Sue; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Don was preceded in death by a brother Russel Duane McCartney, and brothers in law Richard E. Hogue and Gary Burl Hogue.

Because of the Covid 19 Virus, Funeral Services will be private and Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery. A Funeral Service open to the public will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Heckathorn United Methodist Church.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.