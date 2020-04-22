Dr. Frederick R. Krueger

Dr. Frederick Richard Krueger passed away unexpectedly in Rawlins, WY on April 15, 2020 at the age of 65.

Dr. Krueger was born on December 22, 1954 in La Jolla, CA to the late Dr. Frederick Roy and Jeanine Krueger.

He graduated from the Osteopathic College of the Pacific in Pomona, CA after serving as a surface warfare officer in the U. S. Navy.

After his initial medical practice in Lodi, CA he served as the family practice residency coordinator at San Joaquin General Hospital until 2007.

Afterward, he joined a family practice group in Seneca, PA until his retirement in 2018.

He always enjoyed teaching the medical students from Hershey Medical School and helping his staff learn new things while working with him. For his dedication, he was deeply loved by his patients and co-workers.

Dr. Krueger is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dr. Janice Krueger, son Frederick “Phillip” Krueger, daughter Paula Diane Krueger, grandson Stephen Heslin, step-mother Jane, sister Kelly, brothers Rob, Randy, Kurt, and Kim, half-brother Corey, step-sister Judy, and step-brothers Greg, Danny, and Michael.

A private burial will be held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.

A Mass and memorial service will be held when COVID 19 restrictions are removed.

