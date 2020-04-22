 

Driver Loses Control of Vehicle, Plows Through Guide Rail into Ditch

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newLIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A man lost control of his vehicle on State Route 66 and went through a guide rail and into a ditch on Friday evening.

Around 5:08 p.m. on April 17, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 66 at its intersection with McGregor Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say 23-year-old Brett A. Roberts, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2010 Toyota Yaris, traveling north on Route 66, when Roberts lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled across the southbound lane, through a guide rail, and into a ditch just off of McGregor Road.

Roberts using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a speed violation.

Leadbetter Towing assisted at the scene.


