Harry W. Shaw, 82, of Clintonville, passed away April 12, 2020 at Grove City Hospital.

Harry was born October 15, 1937 in Clintonville, he was the son of the late William and Pearl Surrena Shaw.

He was employed at Eperthener Auto Wrecking for 22 years. He was also employed at Rankin Lumber for many years. He continued working for the Rankins after the passing of Paul Rankin, helping Peg Rankin with numerous projects.

Harry was married to the former Rosie E. Butler on January 13, 1960 in Butler. Together the couple had three children Debra, Penny and Allen.

Harry and his wife enjoyed spending time together watching tv and going to church. Harry loved Christmas movies and Texas Walker Ranger. He always had a good story to tell and loved putting smiles on peoples faces.

Harry spent a lot of time in the great outdoors going for walks in the woods and learning about rivers and fishing. He loved to watched the birds and feed the bears in his backyard. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved train rides, rodeos, fireworks and going to dirt track races. Harry had a sweet tooth and look forward going to get ice cream. Harry was a constant face you saw in Clintonville that will be missed!

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife Rosie of Clintonville, his three children Debra Marlene Kress (Rick) of Mercer, Penny DePreta (David Haney) of Harmony and Allen Shaw (Lori Roberts). His two sisters Doris Gaston(Charles) of Grove City and Burnice Hoffman of Mount Vernon. His grandchildren Dustin Kress, Jamie Zaboroski (Scott Moore), Angie Gregory (Bob), Nicole O’Brian (Jeff), Daniel Koebler (Jackie Eakin), Byron Kress (Alexa Sorg), Charlotte Kress, Lisa Crofton (Patrick), Ernie Weaver, Sami Davis (John McCabe), Matthew Shaw, Brian Seiders, Madison Shaw, Devon Rubenstein. 29 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents and most of his siblings, a grandson Brian M. DePreta, granddaughter Jennifer Cogswell and a great grandson Noah Moore.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family suggest memorial donations be sent to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Friends and family can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

