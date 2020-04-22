Howard “Lyle” Shontz, 81, of Oil City, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Lyle was born on June 16, 1938 in Kaneville, PA to Howard Herbert and Carrie Opal (Huchinson) Shontz. He married Louise “Sis” Lamey Tarr on March 17, 1989, and celebrated their 30-year anniversary last year.

Lyle joined the Marine Corps in 1955, and as a sergeant, was honorably discharged in 1959. He was then employed by Pennzoil Refinery for many years. He then worked for Joy Manufacturing with 30 years of service before retiring in 1998, whereby he was awarded a Silver Veteran’s Badge as an honor conferred by the Grand Lodge of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, due to exemplified true value, loyalty and service to fellow workers. Mr. Shontz was a member of the First Church of God in Oil City.

Lyle was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his son-in-law, Michael, in both sports. He enjoyed history, boating, camping, vacationing with family and playing solitaire. He enjoyed his trips to Florida and Tennessee whereby he loved spending time with Packy, Kolleen, and Roger. Lyle was an avid softball player, and played with the Oil City Men’s Softball League for many years. He liked spending time on the farm helping out with the horses and carriage rides.

Lyle spent a lot of time with his grandson, Josh, teaching him many skills. Lyle was very proud and loved the acknowledgment that Josh completed his senior project on his “Papa Lyle” whereby he achieved the highest-grade achievement. Lyle loved all of his grandchildren and enjoyed their visits with a huge smile.

Anyone that met Lyle loved him and his sense of humor. He was a very humble and caring person that always asked how you were doing. He enjoyed his friends, family, and extended family in various events, occasions, celebrations over his lifetime.

A special thank you to Nate Copley and Jason Vanwormer for their support of Lyle and Sis over these past few years.

In addition to his wife, Louise “Sis” Shontz, he is survived by his children: Tambra and Michael Eismont of Oil City, Marlene and Bob Aylesworth of Franklin, Dara Shontz of Oil City, Andrew Shontz of Georgia, and Sally Shontz and John Krosnicki of Oil City, PA. Also, children Dana and Roger Hartle of Crossville, TN and Patrick and Kolleen Tarr of Titusville, PA

He is survived by his grandchildren: Angela and Aric Kuhanick of Franklin, Tina Eismont and Michael Zaccaria of Oil City, Matthew and Stephanie Myers of Greenville, Sarah Aylesworth and fiance Dan Reed of Reno, Mark Smith of Oil City and Michelle Krosnicki of Oil City. Also, grandchildren Josh Perry of Branson, MO and Ryan and Kathy Perry of Meadville, PA, Keith and Michelle Tarr of Titusville, PA, Lucas Tarr of Erie, PA and Zack and Spencer Tarr of Quincy, MA.

He is also survived by 21 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving siblings, Sherry Chappell of Frankfort, KY, Cary and Finette Shontz of Dunnellen, FL, Becky and Ivan Ruth of Franklin, PA and brother-in-law Richard Ruth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Sandra Ruth and Marlene Shontz, granddaughter Danielle Smith, and great-granddaughter Zaylynn Perry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

A private visitation for family will be held on Thursday (April 23) at the funeral home. Private interment will follow in Lamey Cemetery near Dempseytown. A Celebration of Life Service is tentatively being planned for June, and those details will be announced when they become available.

Online condolences may be sent to Lyle’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

