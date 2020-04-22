James D. Hadden, 86, of Franklin, passed away in the morning of Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born April 20, 1934 in Commodore, PA, he was the son of the late Archie and Alice (Myers) Hadden. After finishing high school, James proudly served his county as a member of the Marine Corps; he was Honorably Discharged on October 3, 1958.

On October 3, 1959, James married the love of his life, the former Constance Russell; she preceded him in death in 1995.

For most of his life, James worked as an Assemblyman for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (C.P.T.).

In his spare time, James was know as a social man. He was often found socializing with his friends, watching his kids and grandchildren, and spending time with the other love of his life, his dog, Allister.

He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #328, Loyal Order of the Moose #83, and VFW Jesse G. Greer Post 1835. James also played softball in his younger years.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Dennis “Butch” Hadden (Sharon) of Seneca, and Derris “Bub” Hadden (Tami Baker) of Franklin; his two daughters, Holly Nespor (Scott) of Franklin, and Sharon “Sheb” Russell (Todd Guthrie) Swansboro, NC; his nine grandchildren, Nicholas Hadden of NC, Corry Hadden (Crystal) of Franklin, Megan Hadden of Seneca, Lucas Hadden of Franklin, Matthew Hadden of Franklin, Alexis Hadden (James Murphy) of Kentucky, Faxon Hadden-Maxwell of Franklin, Damien Hadden-Maxwell of NC, and Raven Nespor of Franklin; his two great-grandchildren, Oakley Hadden of Franklin, and Mason Hadden of NC; and by his bother, Carl “Todd” Hadden of Glenn Camble, PA.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his brother, Weldon Hadden; his two sisters, Geraldine Nelles, and Lucille “Sis” Lowry; and by his beloved dog, Allister.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A “Celebration of Life” memorial service honoring James will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

James will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in James’ honor to the Erie VA Medical Center, Attn: Volunteer Office (135), 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504 and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.