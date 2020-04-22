New Clarion County Sheriff Deputies Contract Agreement Reached

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An agreement has been reached for a new contract between Clarion County Sheriff Deputies and Clarion County following three years of negotiations.

Wayne Brosius, Clarion County Commissioner, announced the agreement during a brief Tuesday morning work session on Zoom. Commissioners Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley also attended the online meeting.

“We have a contract with Butler County Community College Campus Police Department Independent Union for the sheriff deputies union contract, and it will be on next week’s agenda for a vote,” said Brosius.

No votes are taken during a work session.

Brosius explained the four-year contract would include a starting rate per full-time deputy sheriffs would be $12.50 an hour for the term of the agreement. When the full-time deputies finish their 90-day probation period, the rate would increase to $13.59 an hour.

The rates are for new full-time officers.

“The part-time rates would be $12.01 for new part-time deputies,” said Brosius. “They would be $12.50 per hour upon completion of the probationary period. Again, that’s starting rates and that doesn’t impact the current employees. The existing deputies would also receive some longevity increases. Full-time employees get an additional quarter an hour after three years of continuous employment and another quarter after five years of continuous employment.”

No changes in the medical insurance plan are included.

When asked about the possibility of additional furloughs countywide, Brosius said that nothing has been decided about additional layoffs.

An additional possible item for next week’s agenda is a request from Marilyn Black from the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Allowance for a letter of support from Clarion County for a DCNR grant application asking for Community Conservation Partnership program funding.

Commissioners earlier passed a resolution for the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance to help encourage that work is completed for the linkage of that trail system in Foxburg.

