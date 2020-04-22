 

Oil City Woman Accused of Making Juvenile Take Photo of Her Genitals

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

handcuffs-crime[1]OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is facing criminal charges for allegedly making a juvenile take a photograph of her exposed genitals.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department on April 14 filed the following criminal charges against 32-year-old Danielle L Anderson:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1
– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, during the summer of 2017, Danielle Anderson demanded that a known juvenile victim (under the age of 16) take a photograph of her genital region for her using a cell phone camera.

She allegedly got on the floor in front of the victim in a position to expose her genitals for the photo, the complaint states.

The victim reported feeling compelled by Anderson’s demand and reluctantly took the photograph, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Anderson through Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, with Judge Fish presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.


