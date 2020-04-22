One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Approaches 36,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 1,156 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, including one new case in Clarion County, bringing the statewide total to 35,684. The death toll has reached 1,622.

There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/22/20 – 1,156

4/21/20 – 1,296

4/20/20 – 948

4/19/20 – 1,215

4/18/20 – 1,628

4/17/20 – 1,706

4/16/20 – 1,245

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 38 1 39 2 Butler 162 2 164 7 Clarion 18 1 19 1 Clearfield 11 0 11 Crawford 17 0 17 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 7 0 7 Indiana 55 1 56 4 Jefferson 3 0 3 McKean 5 0 5 Mercer 59 0 59 1 Venango 6 0 6 Warren 2 0 2 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 92 1254 2 Allegheny 1088 11959 74 Armstrong 39 505 2 Beaver 317 1638 47 Bedford 16 112 1 Berks 2069 4139 85 Blair 14 650 Bradford 29 457 5 Bucks 2004 6108 126 Butler 164 1876 7 Cambria 21 642 2 Cameron 1 19 Carbon 154 814 11 Centre 76 618 2 Chester 950 4178 67 Clarion 19 384 1 Clearfield 11 337 Clinton 13 125 Columbia 239 279 7 Crawford 17 555 Cumberland 207 990 6 Dauphin 422 2599 13 Delaware 2757 6737 123 Elk 2 120 Erie 62 1351 Fayette 70 1394 3 Forest 7 20 Franklin 152 2280 10 Fulton 2 58 Greene 25 347 Huntingdon 15 198 Indiana 56 459 4 Jefferson 3 262 Juniata 73 76 Lackawanna 682 1661 57 Lancaster 1326 6104 86 Lawrence 61 550 6 Lebanon 535 2065 8 Lehigh 2374 6043 49 Luzerne 1848 3569 60 Lycoming 43 853 2 McKean 5 138 Mercer 59 538 1 Mifflin 22 540 Monroe 1015 2131 48 Montgomery 3294 12961 230 Montour 47 2938 Northampton 1591 5141 44 Northumberland 77 324 Perry 23 134 1 Philadelphia 9696 21464 365 Pike 317 1006 12 Potter 4 65 Schuylkill 283 1560 7 Snyder 31 143 1 Somerset 19 381 Sullivan 1 24 Susquehanna 71 185 4 Tioga 15 184 2 Union 30 429 Venango 6 191 Warren 2 137 1 Washington 87 1616 2 Wayne 86 408 3 Westmoreland 300 3581 20 Wyoming 17 83 1 York 531 5585 14 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 4/18/2020.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 39% 50-64 28%

*Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020.

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 9% 65-79 19% 80+ 20%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/22/2020

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 22, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

