Patty J. Leadbetter

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Leadbetter-picturePatty J. Leadbetter, 64, of Strattanville, passed away on April 20, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.

Patty was born on August 24, 1955 in Butler, to the late Esther Harding.

She was married to James “Steve” Leadbetter in 1981, who survives. She loved travel, camping, and adventure sports including zip lining in Punta Cana.

She is survived by one daughter, Charity M. McFadden of Zelienople, Pa. two sisters: Gloria Guntrum of Rimersburg, Brenda (Bob) McKinley of Rimersburg; two sisters-in-law, Tina (Ron) Rankin and Jo (Gary) Bullers, one brother-in-law, Bill (Jess) Leadbetter; several cousins, including Peggy (Jim) McNany, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brandi L. Smith; and one brother, Corry Harding.

Due to the current corona virus pandemic, there will be no visitation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


