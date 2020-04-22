Police Investigating Indecent Assault of Minor in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating an indecent assault of a minor in Paint Township.

On Friday, April 17, Clarion-based State Police began an investigation of an indecent assault of a 15-year-old female by a 32-year-old male at a location on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the perpetrator was not released.

