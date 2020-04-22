Second Man Charged in Kingsley Township Altercation

KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A second man is now facing charges stemming from an altercation that occurred in Kingsley Township earlier this month.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police on April 17 filed the following criminal charges against 41-year-old Charles I. Saxton, of Tionesta:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report on Friday, April 3, of an altercation that had occurred at the intersection of State Route 668 and Balltown Road, in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Charles I. Saxton reported he and Thomas Grates had been in a verbal altercation that had turned physical.

Saxton reportedly told police that during the altercation, he struck Grates’ face with an open hand.

Grates was interviewed, and he also stated Saxton had struck him in the face with an open hand, the complaint notes.

Charges were filed against Saxton through Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Case against Grates:

According to a second criminal complaint, Saxton reported that during the incident, Grates reached toward his back pocket and removed a firearm, then struck the Saxton in the face with the firearm, causing a laceration to Saxton’s face. Grates then reportedly held the firearm to the Saxton’s head and pushed him to the ground, according to the complaint.

A large laceration was observed on Saxton’s face.

Trooper Schmader, of PSP Marienville, then traveled to a camp on Belltown Road where Grates was staying. Upon making contact with Grates, he was taken into custody. Upon searching Grates, a Ruger LCP 380 pistol was located in his right back pocket. He was read his Miranda warning before being interviewed.

Grates reportedly told police that he and Saxton had met to “handle it like men” after having a verbal altercation, then went on to say that at some point in the altercation, he had struck Saxton in the head with “an object” but couldn’t remember the exact item. He said it could have been “a gun, a rock, or my fist,” and then refused to comment further on the incident, the complaint indicates.

Grates was arraigned in Judge Miller’s office at 8:20 a.m. on Friday, April 3, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury With Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Grates was lodged in Warren County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

His bail was changed on April 3 to non-monetary condition, with the bail action reason: “no contact with victim.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on June 30, with Judge Miller presiding.

