 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Secretary of Agriculture: Pennsylvania’s Milk Supply is Strong, Choose PA Dairy

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

russelHARRISBURG, Pa. – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to continue supporting the Commonwealth’s dairy farmers by purchasing milk and other dairy products produced locally.

While the Department of Agriculture continues to advocate for Pennsylvania’s dairy farm families, farmers rely on direct support from consumers purchasing their products after the loss of two critical markets for fluid dairy and dairy products with the necessary closure of schools and restaurants statewide.

“Like so many parts of our lives together, this pandemic has flipped the dairy supply chain on its head,” said Secretary Redding. “It’s a complicated set of factors that’s put a kink in the supply chain. While the department works to advocate for the industry, consumers can keep drinking milk and eating cheese or ice cream.”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.