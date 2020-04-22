Secretary of Agriculture: Pennsylvania’s Milk Supply is Strong, Choose PA Dairy

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding encouraged Pennsylvanians to continue supporting the Commonwealth’s dairy farmers by purchasing milk and other dairy products produced locally.

While the Department of Agriculture continues to advocate for Pennsylvania’s dairy farm families, farmers rely on direct support from consumers purchasing their products after the loss of two critical markets for fluid dairy and dairy products with the necessary closure of schools and restaurants statewide.

“Like so many parts of our lives together, this pandemic has flipped the dairy supply chain on its head,” said Secretary Redding. “It’s a complicated set of factors that’s put a kink in the supply chain. While the department works to advocate for the industry, consumers can keep drinking milk and eating cheese or ice cream.”

