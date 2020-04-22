THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Jody Britton Has an Important Announcement from Redbank Chevrolet!
Wednesday, April 22, 2020 @ 12:04 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – General Manager Jody Britton of Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem made an important announcement on Monday, April 21, regarding online sales!
Our Sales Department is Now OPEN only for ONLINE SALES!
Please call 814-275-2410 or Visit www.RedbankChevrolet.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.