SPONSORED: The Spring Weather Brings Nature Walks, Outdoor Activities, and TICKS!!

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – North Fork Veterinary Clinic offers tips to prevent ticks on your pets.
The following content is provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and can be found on their website here: https://www.cdc.gov/ticks/avoid/on_pets.html
Dogs are very susceptible to tick bites and tickborne diseases. Vaccines are not available for most of the tickborne diseases that dogs can get, and they don’t keep the dogs from bringing ticks into your home. For these reasons, it’s important to use a tick preventive product on your dog.
Tick bites on dogs may be hard to detect. Signs of tickborne disease may not appear for seven to 21 days or longer after a tick bite, so watch your dog closely for changes in behavior or appetite if you suspect that your pet has been bitten by a tick.
Talk to your veterinarian about:
- The best tick prevention products for your dog
- Tickborne diseases in your area
To further reduce the chances that a tick bite will make your dog sick:
- Check your pets for ticks daily, especially after they spend time outdoors.
- If you find a tick on your pet, remove it right away.
- Reduce tick habitat in your yard.
Note: Cats are extremely sensitive to a variety of chemicals. Do not apply any tick prevention products to your cats without first asking your veterinarian!
Note–September 21, 2018: FDA Fact Sheet for Pet Owners and Veterinarians about Potential Adverse Events Associated with Isoxazoline Flea and Tick Products. For additional information, please talk to your veterinarian.
More information, including identification of tick species, can be found on the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC) website here: https://capcvet.org/guidelines/ticks/.
North Fork Veterinary Clinic is located at 252 Allegheny Boulevard, Brookville, PA 15825.
Their regular hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday & Friday; 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
They can be reached via telephone at 814-815-7498, on Facebook here, or via their website https://www.northforkveterinary.com/.
