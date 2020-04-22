Teen Caught Driving Vehicle With Stolen License Plate in Knox

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area teen is facing charges after being caught driving an unregistered vehicle with a stolen license plate in Knox.

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department on April 15 filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Richard Henry Smith III, of Bruin.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:49 p.m. on March 7, Chief Jason Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, observed a blue 1999 Dodge Durango heading west on West Railroad Street, and noted the vehicle’s registration came back as “Tag Only Record.”

Chief Bowen initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Richard Smith III.

According to the complaint, Smith stated he did not have permission to use the registration plate on the vehicle, which he reported belonged to a known woman.

He also reportedly admitted to putting the plate on the vehicle, and stated he does not have a valid driver’s license and the vehicle did not have a current registration or insurance.

Chief Bowen later spoke to the known woman who stated she was not aware Smith had possession of her registration plate and added that he was not authorized to use it, the complaint indicates.

The following charges were filed against Smith through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on April 15:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary

– Driving Without A License, Summary

– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

– Drive Unregistered Vehicle, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, at 10:15 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.