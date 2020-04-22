‘Unsung Heroes’: Thompson Introduces Bill to Support Grocery and Convenience Store Workers

HOWARD, Pa. — On Tuesday, Representatives Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson (PA-15) and Dwight Evans (PA-03) introduced H.R. 6567, the Giving Retailers and Our Convenience Employees Relief Act, or GROCER Act.

The bill would establish a federal tax holiday for grocery and convenience store employees from February 15 through June 15 for individuals making less than $75,000 annually.

The bill would also provide discretion to the Treasury to extend this benefit for an additional three months.

“Grocery and convenience store workers are among the unsung heroes of our battle with COVID-19 and have played a vital role in the national food supply chain,” said Rep. Thompson. “The GROCER Act is a simple way of saying ‘thank you’ to the men and women who put themselves on the front lines, sanitizing, stocking, and serving communities by putting a little more of their hard earned money back in their paychecks.”

“Our grocery and convenience store employees are serving on the front lines, making sure the rest of us have the food and other crucial supplies we need to get through this pandemic,” said Rep. Evans. “This bipartisan four-month income-tax holiday would be a way to thank these vital workers and help them meet their own needs.”

“The National Grocers Association supports Rep. Glenn Thompson’s and Rep. Dwight Evans’ efforts to recognize front line workers by providing them with tax relief for their time spent working during the COIV-19 pandemic,” said Molly Pfaffenroth, Director of Government Relations of the National Grocers Association. “Independent grocers are integral components of communities across Pennsylvania and the United States, providing access to nutritious food and supplies during this time.”

“Convenience store associates are indeed on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis in every community around the country by providing the food, fuel, and necessities required by their customers,” said Henry Armour, CEO, National Association of Convenience Stores. “The relief provided by the GROCER Act is a welcome response to these heroes who have continued to serve their communities.”

“Travel center employees are on the front lines of America’s fight against COVID-19, ensuring that our nation’s truck drivers have places to eat, rest, and refuel as they deliver food and other essential supplies throughout the country,” said Lisa Mullings, President and CEO, National Association of Truckstop Operators. “Travel centers and truckstops remain open 24 hours a day, and that’s because of their heroic employees. NATSO is extraordinarily grateful to Representatives Thompson and Evans for recognizing the essential work that these travel center and truckstop employees are doing day in and day out.”

