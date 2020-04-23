A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers. Low around 45. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday – A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Patchy frost after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Patchy frost. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

