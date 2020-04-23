Area Man Flown to UPMC Presbyterian Following UTV Crash on Route 68

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man suffered serious injuries yesterday morning in a UTV crash that occurred on State Route 68.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, as 32-year-old Anthony S. Carbin, of Parker, was operating a Kawasaki Teryx 750 on State Route 68/Chicora Road, just west of Woodbine Lane, in Oakland Township, Butler County.

Carbin was traveling in the eastbound lane when he became distracted and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a guide rail on the left side of the roadway. Carbin was ejected from the driver’s side of the vehicle as it followed along the guide rail.

Carbin was severely injured and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by STAT MedEvac.

Carbin was cited for a traffic violation.

