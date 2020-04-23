 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Area Man Flown to UPMC Presbyterian Following UTV Crash on Route 68

Thursday, April 23, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

20191108_130524BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man suffered serious injuries yesterday morning in a UTV crash that occurred on State Route 68.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, as 32-year-old Anthony S. Carbin, of Parker, was operating a Kawasaki Teryx 750 on State Route 68/Chicora Road, just west of Woodbine Lane, in Oakland Township, Butler County.

Carbin was traveling in the eastbound lane when he became distracted and drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a guide rail on the left side of the roadway. Carbin was ejected from the driver’s side of the vehicle as it followed along the guide rail.

Carbin was severely injured and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by STAT MedEvac.

Carbin was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.