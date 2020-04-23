Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Ranch Mac & Cheese

This creamy and comforting mac ‘n cheese has a ranch-flavored twist!

Creamy Ranch Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

1 – 16 oz. package elbow macaroni

1 cup 2% milk

2 tablespoons butter

4-1/2 teaspoons ranch salad dressing mix

1 teaspoon garlic pepper blend

1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup shredded Colby cheese

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1/2 cup crushed Saltines

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook macaroni according to package directions.

~Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, combine the milk, butter, dressing mix, and seasonings; heat through. Stir in Monterey Jack and Colby cheeses until melted. Stir in sour cream.

~Drain macaroni; stir into cheese sauce with the Saltines. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

