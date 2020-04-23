 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Ranch Mac & Cheese

Thursday, April 23, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This creamy and comforting mac ‘n cheese has a ranch-flavored twist!

Creamy Ranch Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

1 – 16 oz. package elbow macaroni
1 cup 2% milk
2 tablespoons butter
4-1/2 teaspoons ranch salad dressing mix
1 teaspoon garlic pepper blend
1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup shredded Colby cheese
1 cup reduced-fat sour cream
1/2 cup crushed Saltines
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook macaroni according to package directions.

~Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, combine the milk, butter, dressing mix, and seasonings; heat through. Stir in Monterey Jack and Colby cheeses until melted. Stir in sour cream.

~Drain macaroni; stir into cheese sauce with the Saltines. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.


