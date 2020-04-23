 

‘Flattening the Curve’ Continues on Route 68

Thursday, April 23, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

C094F3E9-880F-463B-A59F-87E147342AF4_1_201_aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Construction crews have returned to flatten the “curve” on Route 68 near the Clarion Mall.

(PHOTO: Construction crews continue to work on eliminating the “curve” on Wednesday morning.)

The continuation of the project will eliminate the rest of the hill.

According to PennDOT Construction Manager Dave Schaffer, they plan to start working on eliminating the rest of the hill from the mall entrance to Dolby Street (Aldi’s).

“The road is going down in elevation between 17 and 19 feet,” Schaffer said. “When finally completed, the entire road will be lower, and the hill will be eliminated.”

Schaffer said there are still plans to put in sidewalks on the Burger King side.

“I believe the sidewalk will eventually be connected from the mall clear into town,” Schaffer said.

Stretching from the I-80 eastbound on/off-ramp to approximately 1.3 miles south of Clarion Borough in Clarion and Monroe Townships, the $11,681,819.73 project officially started on September 24, 2018.

“The sidewalks probably won’t happen until we get into Phase 4 late next summer or early fall. They may go down to Dolby Street. There’s still another section of Route 68 that needs to be completed between the Clarion Curve finished a couple of years ago and this new area,” Schaffer explained.

Ninety percent of the costs of the project is being funded by the Federal government as part of the State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP). The Twelve-Year Program Plan is updated every two years. Total Twelve Year Program Costs funded by the Federal government are estimated at $9,587,392.00 of the $11,681,819.73 Project Budget.


