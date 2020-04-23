Former CEO Who Pulled Quaker State Out of Oil City Dies from COVID-19

JUPITER, Fla. (EYT) – Herbert Baum, the former CEO of Quaker State best remembered locally for his announcement of the decision to pull the company out of its original headquarters in Oil City, has passed away.

(Photo courtesy of Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch)

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel in West Palm Beach, Baum died of COVID-19 on Monday, April 20 at the age of 83.

In the local region, Baum is often remembered for the devastating 1995 press conference when he announced Quaker State planned to move its headquarters south to Dallas.

Baum, who was originally from New Jersey, had only been with the company for two years at the time of the announcement, and was the first outsider to lead the company. Prior to his stint with Quaker State, he had also been the number two executive at Campbell Soup.

At the time of the announcement, Baum said the move would save Quaker state millions of dollars in operating costs, and would allow for the company to continue to grow.

Baum’s tenure with Quaker State ended just two years later, in 1999, around the time that Quaker State merged with Pennzoil. He went on to serve as the president of the Hasbro toy company, then as the president and CEO of the Dial Corporation.

He retired from his position with Dial in 2005.

An animal lover, he dove into the world of animal rescue after his retirement in Florida. He was the first-ever recipient of Furry Friends CIGO award for courage and integrity and service to animals, and was also the recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in New York City.

Furry Friends Adoption, Clinic & Ranch will be honoring Herb’s memory when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers donations be made to www.furryfriendsadoption.org

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.