Frances Marie Crimmel Taylor, 78, of Knox, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday morning April 21, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born May 2, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Goldie Starkey Crimmel.

She graduated from Keystone High School in 1959 and worked for many years at the Keystone Elementary School in the library and cafeteria. Frances also served as the Elk Township Secretary and as Treasurer of the Knox Area Ambulance Company until retiring from those positions last year. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Clarion.

Frances enjoyed doing needlework, quilting, traveling, and spending time with her friends.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Taylor of Shippenville; niece and nephews: Suzanne Ditty, Scott Ditty, and David Ditty, and their families; several cousins, and her close friends: Sandy Hannold, Patricia Stitt, Charlotte Rankin, Donna Schreffler and Linda Spoharski.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Rosamary Ditty.

Interment will take place at the Craig’s Chapel Cemetery in New Martinsville, West Virginia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knox Area Ambulance Company, P.O. Box 636, Knox, PA 16232 or your local chapter of the American Cancer Society (online at www.cancer.org).

Due to the recent Coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak and mandatory stay at home orders, there will be no visitation or service at this time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Monty Sayers later this summer and will be announced once restrictions are lifted.

Online condolences may be sent to Frances family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

