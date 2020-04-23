Jacqueline E. Jeffries, 59, of Oil City, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born September 23, 1960 in Fort Lee, VA, she was a daughter of the late Donald C. and Bernetta D. Schultz Carey.

Jackie worked for many years as a waitress and loved being around and talking with all kinds of people. She enjoyed camping and was a gifted writer of essays, known for her beautiful handwriting.

She attended the First Church of God in Oil City.

Surviving are two daughters, Jami B. Jeffries and her fiancé Howard of Alliance, OH, and Nicole F. Jeffries of Hanoverton, OH; and four grandchildren, Krista Lisi and her husband Seth, Dekota Davis, Ashlyn Doughty, and Tyler Osborne.

Also surviving are three sisters, Bernetta M. Buckley and her husband Wayne, Jr. of Stoneboro; Donna P. Bickel and her husband Rosco, Jr. of Venus, and Sally S. Carey of Tionesta.

Jackie also was expecting another grandchild and a great-grandchild at the time of her death.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda C. Carey, and an infant grandson, Jason Davis.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

Interment will be in Old Sandy Cemetery with her parents and sister.

The family would like to thank special friends, Ashley Stone and Deb Finnefrock and the Venango VNA Hospice nurses, especially Elizabeth for their care of Jackie.

The Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be expressed at www.morrisonhome.com.

