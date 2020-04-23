Knox Police: Local Man Alters Inspection Sticker With Sharpie

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man is facing criminal charges after being caught driving a vehicle with a fraudulent inspection sticker.

Court documents indicate the Knox Borough Police Department on April 15 filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Blayne Harrison McGuirk, of Parker.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:44 p.m. on February 26, Chief Jason Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, observed a 2005 Buick sedan traveling on South Main Street with an expired inspection sticker with a date of December 2019.

Chief Bowen initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Blayne McGuirk.

McGuirk reportedly stated he was aware the inspection sticker was expired, the complaint states.

A further review of the sticker found it was a fraudulent inspection sticker, with the month on the front of the sticker altered, and the back of the inspection sticker written over with a sharpie, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against McGuirk through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office:

– Fraud Alter/Forge/Counterfeit Title Registration Insurance, Misdemeanor 1

– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, with Judge Heeter presiding.

