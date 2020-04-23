Mayport Man Involved in Tractor-Trailer Crash That Seriously Injured Brockway Man

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mayport man was involved in a crash on U.S. Route 322 that seriously injured a Brockway man on Monday morning.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 322 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 11:03 a.m. on Monday, April 20.

Police say 32-year-old Robert E. Beer, of Mayport, was operating a Peterbilt tractor-trailer, traveling east on U.S. 322, going too fast, when he lost control of the vehicle. The trailer began to tip onto its side while Beer was negotiating a left curve in the road.

According to police, when the trailer landed back on its wheels, the cargo shifted, splashed out of the trailer, and struck a 2013 International Harvester truck operated by 63-year-old Anthony E. Marchiori, of Brockway, causing Marchiori to lose control of it. Marchiori’s vehicle then crossed the center line and struck and embankment and then a culvert.

Jefferson County EMS transported Marchiori to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected serious injuries.

Beer was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Marchiori’s truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Bricen Towing.

Beer was charged with the violation of “accidents involving death or serious injury,” according to police.

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

