One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Clarion County, Death Toll Decreases as Dept. of Health Looks at Probable Deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed that as of 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 23, 2020, 1,369 new Coronavirus cases have been reported, bringing the statewide total to 37,053. The death toll has decreased from 1,622 to 1,394 as the Department of Health continues examining probable deaths.

The reported death toll has decreased since Wednesday. According to Thursday’s release, the Department of Health is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts, and more information will be provided on probable deaths during the secretary’s press briefing.

There are 37,053 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

4/23/20 – 1,369

4/22/20 – 1,156

4/21/20 – 1,296

4/20/20 – 948

4/19/20 – 1,215

4/18/20 – 1,628

4/17/20 – 1,706

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 39 4 43 2 Butler 164 0 164 6 Clarion 19 1 20 1 Clearfield 11 0 11 Crawford 17 2 19 Elk 2 0 2 Forest 7 0 7 Indiana 56 3 59 4 Jefferson 3 1 4 McKean 5 0 5 Mercer 59 1 60 1 Venango 6 1 7 Warren 2 -1 1 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County decreased from 2 on 4/22/20 to 1 on 4/23/20. The Pa. Dept. of Health offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

*EDITOR’S NOTE 2: The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Warren County and Butler County decreased between 4/22/20 and 4/23/20. More information will be provided on probable deaths during the Secretary Levine’s press briefing at 1:30 p.m.

County Case Counts to Date

County Positives Negatives Deaths Adams 95 1286 1 Allegheny 1149 12625 69 Armstrong 43 552 2 Beaver 319 1667 46 Bedford 20 129 1 Berks 2212 4408 86 Blair 15 675 Bradford 28 466 2 Bucks 2131 6414 116 Butler 164 1944 6 Cambria 20 760 1 Cameron 1 23 Carbon 155 837 9 Centre 76 718 1 Chester 989 4322 64 Clarion 20 391 1 Clearfield 11 357 Clinton 14 138 Columbia 245 332 7 Crawford 19 559 Cumberland 229 1053 7 Dauphin 445 2733 16 Delaware 2902 6967 119 Elk 2 129 Erie 68 1416 Fayette 71 1475 3 Forest 7 21 Franklin 151 2367 1 Fulton 2 58 Greene 25 358 Huntingdon 20 207 Indiana 59 488 4 Jefferson 4 273 Juniata 77 82 Lackawanna 707 1762 58 Lancaster 1359 6267 72 Lawrence 61 585 5 Lebanon 544 2128 6 Lehigh 2418 6205 43 Luzerne 1880 3733 58 Lycoming 44 876 McKean 5 141 Mercer 60 560 1 Mifflin 24 573 Monroe 1024 2167 42 Montgomery 3395 13442 204 Montour 47 2941 Northampton 1656 5341 45 Northumberland 82 355 Perry 23 145 1 Philadelphia 10090 22384 271 Pike 327 1031 12 Potter 4 68 Schuylkill 290 1600 5 Snyder 31 154 1 Somerset 20 427 Sullivan 1 25 Susquehanna 72 198 4 Tioga 14 191 1 Union 30 447 Venango 7 199 Warren 2 138 Washington 92 1722 2 Wayne 87 430 3 Westmoreland 307 3801 17 Wyoming 17 90 1 York 546 5705 7 Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 4/23/2020.

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 1% 19-24 6% 25-49 39% 50-64 28%

*Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/18/2020.

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases

0-29 2% 30-49 5% 50-64 10% 65-79 20% 80+ 21%

Source: Pennsylvania National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (PA-NEDSS) as of 12:00 a.m. on 4/23/2020

More data is available here.

All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has taken the following actions since noon, April 23, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic:

· Detailed plans for a targeted reopening of the state.

· Encouraged voters to apply for a mail-in ballot.

· Announced a partnership between the department’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) and Penn State Harrisburg’s Institute of State and Regional Affairs (ISRA) to study the impacts of COVID-19 on child care providers across Pennsylvania.

· Reminded Pennsylvanians that resources and assistance are available to victims and survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence during COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

· Extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

· Signed bill to provide flexibility to local governments and businesses.

· Announced online vehicle sales, curbside PLCB pick-up and May 8 construction restart.

· Issued Gov. Wolf’s remarks on recovery planning.

· Wolf Administration Offers Guidance to Food Processing Facilities to Ensure Safety of Workforce Food Supply

· Wolf: No Timetable for Reopening Pennsylvania’s Economy – Approach Will Be Driven by Data

· Gov. Wolf: Corrections Announces First Group of Inmates Under Temporary Reprieve Program

· Began emergency SNAP benefit distribution, local food bank availability

· Signed an order providing worker safety measures

· Announced a task force to address health disparity

· Provided tax relief for those affected by COVID-19

· Urged USDA support of vital PA agriculture sectors

· Announced waiver for businesses on prepayment of sales tax

· Thanked Pennsylvanians for sacrifices made during COVID-19

· Announced participation in multi-state council to plan for re-opening state

· PA National Guard Supporting Communities Combatig COVID-19

· Wolf Issues Order to Release Up to 1,800 PA Inmates During Pandemic

· Wolf Announces $450 Million Hospital Emergency Loan Program

· PA Begins Implementing New Federal Unemployment Benefits; Eligible Claimants Get Extra $600 Starting Next Week

· Extended the inmate visitation suspension and the use of enhanced employee screenings indefinitely at all state-run correctional facilities.

· Announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

· Signed order to provide targeted PPE and supplies to health care facilities.

· Ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor of all COVID-19 victims.

· Joined community leaders in call to end COVID-19-related discrimination.

· Stressed the need for community volunteerism.

· Governor Wolf, Religious Leaders Encourage Alternate Forms of Religious Gatherings·

· Governor Wolf Recommends Pennsylvanians Wear Masks in Public·

· Announced a statewide stay-at-home order, effective 8 p.m., April 1.

· Announced federal major disaster declaration approval.

· Statewide mitigation efforts.

· Pennsylvania k-12 schools closed with guidance provided.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

