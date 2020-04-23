Say What?!: Olive Garden Offers to Edit Together Faux Prom Photos

Restaurant chain Olive Garden is helping out high school seniors whose proms were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering to simulate the experience with photo manipulation.

Olive Garden announced seniors can upload photos of themselves and their dates or friends in prom attire and send them to the restaurant’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, which will then edit the photos together with Olive Garden-themed backgrounds to simulate the prom photo experience.

