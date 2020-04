Site Work Begins on Penn Highlands-Clarion Medical Building

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Extensive groundwork is continuing for a new two-story, 17,048 square foot medical building in Monroe Township.

Phase One of the Penn Highlands Healthcare project will also include a paved parking lot with 116 parking spaces that could be used by a Phase Two building.

The project will be built in Monroe Township along Route 68 adjacent to Pizza Hut on the top of the hill where the C&K office building once stood.

Steve Fontaine, CEO of Penn Highlands Healthcare, discussed plans for Clarion last November at the 100th anniversary celebration of Brookville Hospital, now known as Penn Highlands Brookville. Penn Highlands Health announced last year a massive $111 million System Master Facilities Plan that includes Clarion.

The new Clarion building will house a QCare walk-in clinic with ancillary services, such as imaging and lab, according to information previously released by Penn Highlands. Primary and specialty care super clinics will house multiple providers. This building also will be able to support virtual care to the extent that it could be called a virtual hospital. Using innovative technology, virtual clinics will allow specialty providers to reach out and see patients and provide care at any time from multiple locations. This will minimize the need for patients in the Clarion region to travel for specialty care.

Phase Two proposes the future addition of an approximate 10,000 square foot medical office building and a new paved access drive with a 24-foot cartway connecting the northerly end of the parking lot to the east side of Route 68.

Phase One would utilize the existing Holiday Inn Road to enter the project.

Penn Highlands purchased two parcels of land in 2016, and the transactions were recorded at the Office of Clarion County Register and Recorder. They included a 5.21-acre parcel of land from Keith A. Chernicky at a listed sale price of $1 (the former C&K Headquarters) and another 0.961-acre parcel of land from Klingensmith Properties at a listed sale price of $775,000.00.

The general area for the project includes many existing health care providers, including Clarion Hospital, now a partner with the Butler Health System, VA Outpatient Clinic, Primary Health Care, UPMC Urgent Care, UPMC physician offices, and Clarion LIFE Northwest PA Center for qualifying seniors age 55 and over.

Earlier this month Penn Highlands Healthcare announced the furlough of nearly 600 employees.

Penn Highlands Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman, according to WTAJ News, confirmed the furlough would run through May 31, 2020.

Norman explained that there has been a 59 percent drop in clinic visits, a 47 percent drop in radiology testing, and a 59 percent drop in lab testing during the Coronavirus outbreak.

