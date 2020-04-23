Skywarn Weather Awareness Training Set for May 5 is Still Scheduled with Modifications

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – What was believed to be another canceled event due to COVID-19 has been modified to allow the training to go on.

The ever popular Skywarn Weather Awareness Training that was scheduled for May 5, 2020, starting at 6:30 p.m. will still be presented in an online webinar that will allow anyone to attend the training from the comfort and safety of their own home.

This is a family educational event.

According to Tracy W. Zents, Director of Emergency Services for Jefferson County, the training was modified with the help of the National Weather Service to allow the delivery of it through an online webinar approach.

“With so many uncertainties with the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic, we were not sure if we would be able to offer the annual event that is so popular with our residents,” Zents said. “After discussion with our co-sponsor Clarion County and the Weather Service, we were able to make some changes that allowed this event to take place online.”

Zents also said with the stay at home order and everyone having “cabin fever,” this will take their minds off of our current situation, even for just a short while.

Always wanted to learn more about weather but never had a chance to? Now is your time!

The National Weather Service (NWS) established SKYWARN® with partner organizations. SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service. The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services in conjunction with the Clarion County Department of Public Safety is co-sponsoring this event with the National Weather Service, Pittsburgh.

Zents added, “While we continue to face the challenges of the COVID-19 and responding to the needs of our communities to keep them safe from the pandemic, it is ultimately important to prepare ourselves for upcoming weather-related incidents.

“Our Skywarn Spotter volunteers help us see what is going on in our communities so we can get the weather watches and warnings out quicker, ultimately saving lives.”

In 2018, three tornadoes hit Jefferson County causing moderate to major damage within the county.

To register, go to the National Weather Service Pittsburgh webpage at https://www.weather.gov/pbz/ and look under the News Headline tab for how to register, or visit Jefferson County DESFacebook Page.

