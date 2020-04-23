THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: All Seasons Temporaries: ‘Show Us Your Masks’
In an effort to boost moral and stay connected with the community, All Seasons Temporaries will be having weekly giveaways.
As everyone should know by now, we are mandated to wear masks in the work place and when entering essential businesses.
Soooooo…….for their next $50 giveaway, they want to SEE YOUR MASK!
Send All Seasons Temporaries your picture via Facebook Messenger or by emailing timecard.allseasons@gmail.com. They will pick a winner at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24th!
We are all working together to keep everyone safe!
Remember, TEMPORARY changes can lead to AMAZING NEW PLACES in life!
All Seasons Temporaries is a time-proven solution to your staffing needs. Serving the seven counties of Venango, Mercer, Lawrence, Forest, Clarion, Crawford, and Jefferson, they match quality employees to the area’s best employment opportunities.
For more job listings or information about All Season Temporaries visit their website or Facebook page.
