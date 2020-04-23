State Police Calls: Two Underage Girls Accused of Breaking into Community Shed

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Tionesta Borough

Marienville-based State Police say two juveniles are facing charges for breaking into a Tionesta Borough, Forest County shed and stealing softballs.

According to police, sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, two individuals forcibly entered a shed at Community Ball Park in Tionesta Borough and removed several softballs valued at $20.00 and then fled the area on foot.

The individuals were later identified as a known female juvenile from Tionesta and a known female juvenile from Cooperstown.

Charges are pending through Forest County Juvenile Court.

Theft in Cornplanter Township

Franklin-based State Police are seeking information on a theft that occurred recently in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.

According to police, a license plate with the plate number “FRH7672” was removed from a vehicle belonging to a 77-year-old Oil City man.

The incident happened at a location along Park Avenue sometime between June 2019 and April 2020.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

