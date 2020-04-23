Washington Township Municipal Authority Receives Over $1.5M Grant for Wastewater Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Washington Township Municipal Authority received a $1,599,514 grant and a $364,486 loan for its wastewater project as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investments in projects across Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, April 22, Governor Wolf announced the investment of $116 million for 16 drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 13 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“Now, more than ever, there is a need for safe, reliable water infrastructure throughout Pennsylvania’s communities,” said Governor Wolf. “As we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, these projects will help to ensure the safety and well-being of thousands of Pennsylvanians, while also contributing to the economic recovery that is critically vital to the strength of our Commonwealth.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“As today marks the fiftieth anniversary of Earth Day, these projects are the embodiment of that celebration,” said Governor Wolf. “Making investments in clean water and environmental protection efforts keeps our citizens healthy, sustains and creates jobs, and strengthens our economy as a whole. There is no better display of our commitment to our environment and our recognition of Earth Day.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Armstrong County

Mahoning Township Municipal Authority* – received a $3,038,226 grant and an $850,336 loan to install improvements to the water delivery system, including 13,000 feet of new water line and a 200,000-gallon elevated composite storage tank. The project will increase water pressure and eliminate frequent leaks while also addressing regulatory violations for disinfection by-product contamination, including high levels of trihalomethane.

Berks County

Mount Penn Borough Municipal Authority – received a $1,700,000 loan to replace approximately 5,740 feet of existing water line, along with associated hydrants, valves, and 120 customer services. The project will ensure the safe distribution of potable water while also reducing significant leaking.

Butler County

Evans City Water and Sewer Authority – received a $1,960,000 loan to make water distribution system improvements, including 4,420 feet of new piping, hydrants, and service links. The project will drastically reduce unaccounted-for water loss and address a population that is frequently under Boil Water advisories.

Fulton County

McConnellsburg Borough Municipal Authority – received a $2,498,915 loan to replace approximately 5,300 feet of water delivery piping. The project will supplant a leaking distribution system and eliminate lead connections.

Philadelphia County

City of Philadelphia* – received a $73,350,000 loan to rehabilitate the Torresdale pumping station, including 12 new pumps, flow meters, and electrical equipment. The project will eliminate the risk of a water outage and provide reliability to a number of critical facilities, including Jefferson Hospital.

Wastewater Projects

Clarion County

Washington Township Municipal Authority** – received a $1,599,514 grant and a $364,486 loan to construct two collection system extensions, including approximately 10,800 total feet of piping and grinder pumps. The project will eliminate the use of frequently malfunctioning onlot systems and eliminate gray water discharge into the McCauley Run, an Exceptional Value (EV) stream.

Columbia County

Benton Municipal Water and Sewer Authority** – received a $2,200,000 loan to convert to a conventional aeration treatment system, including the replacement of pumps and installation of diffusers and an aeration system. The project is a green project and will provide a 20% energy savings while also reducing the potential pollution to Fishing Creek, a designated cold-water fishery.

Dauphin County

Halifax Area Water and Sewer Authority** – received a $7,384,000 loan to install a new sequencing batch reactor (SBR) wastewater treatment facility, including influent pumps, a force main, and other mechanical controls. This project will eliminate hydraulic overload during wet weather and support surface waters that lead to the Susquehanna River.

Jefferson County

Borough of Punxsutawney** – received a $1,969,660 loan to replace terracotta sanitary sewer lines with new sewer lines and stormwater conveyance piping. The project will eliminate discharge of raw sewage into the Mahoning Creek during wet weather events.

Mercer County

Shenango Township Municipal Authority – received a $481,491 loan and a $3,676,509 grant to install 9,515 feet of sewage main, pump stations, and an ultraviolet disinfection system. The project will eliminate the use of malfunctioning onlot systems within the service area and halt raw and partially treated sewage discharges into the tributaries of the Shenango River.

Snyder County

Eastern Snyder County Regional Authority** – received a $12,901,300 loan to make improvements to an existing wastewater treatment plant, including pumps, valves, a water strainer, and a belt filter press. The project will limit exposure to untreated wastewater and protect the Susquehanna River from uncontrolled releases of partially treated sewage.

Stormwater Projects

Crawford and Mercer Counties

Jamestown Area School District – received a $300,000 loan to replace an existing stormwater conveyance system with nearly 1,000 feet of new piping and open channel stabilization and fencing. The project will replace a system that has reached the end of its useful life and will alleviate flooding to a school building.

Non-point Source Water Quality Improvement Projects

Lancaster County

Chester County Conservation District** – received a $612,290 grant to construct two concrete waste structure facilities, a manure transfer system, and erosion controls at an existing dairy farm. The project will reduce nutrient and sediment discharge in the Pequea Creek, an impaired waterway.

Chester County Conservation District** – received a $321,133 grant to install streambank fencing, a stormwater conveyance system, and stream crossing at an existing swine farm operation. The project will reduce sediment and runoff into a tributary of Indian Run, an impaired waterway.

Chester County Conservation District** – received a $361,500 grant to construct a manure transfer and storage system, including new stormwater conveyance controls at an existing dairy operation. The project will reduce sediment and nutrient runoff into Indian Run, an impaired stream.

Chester County Conservation District** – received an $803,522 grant to modify an existing agricultural heavy use area, construct a new manure transfer system, and install a stormwater conveyance system at an existing farm operation. The project will eliminate runoff into a tributary of the Cocalico Creek.

*Denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

**Denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds

