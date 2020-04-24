A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday – A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 44. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 52. East wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday – A chance of showers before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night – Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

