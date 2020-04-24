ABATE, Infusion, Rev. Jake Jacobson Distribute 1,600 Meals to Needy Families



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The staff of the Infusion Night Club and Grille, members of Clarion County ABATE, and Pastor Jake Jacobson distributed 1,600 meals on Thursday from the front door of Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion.

“We did 1,600 meals today (Thursday, April 23) and will do this next Thursday from noon until the food runs out,” said Jacobson.

The National Guard delivered the meals from the Department of Defense. The Meal, Ready-to-Eat – – commonly known as the MRE — is a self-contained, individual field ration in lightweight packaging bought by the United States Department of Defense for its service members for use in combat or other field conditions where organized food facilities are not available, according to Wikipedia.

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack are included in each box.

The staff of Infusion and members of ABATE also helped unload approximately 3,000 boxes last Friday.

Jacobson hopes to repeat the distribution again, depending on how many boxes remain. The food distribution was open for anyone but was targeted at those who have been laid off and are probably not included in the regular systems such as the Clarion Area Agency on Aging.

