 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Antibody Testing Important in COVID-19 Fight Says UPMC Northwest President

Friday, April 24, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

State LabFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Brian Durniok, President of UPMC Northwest in Seneca, Pa., said antibody testing of COVID-19 is an important step in moving beyond the current COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing the Venango County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, April 14, Dorniok’s comments came in response to a question to whether or not antibody testing is something that could be seen soon locally.

“That’s something that will be coming down the path,” Dorniok said. “There’s a number of places, including UPMC, who are working on antibody testing.”

He said the ability to test for antibodies will give hospitals and others an idea of how prevalent COVID-19 has been in certain areas.

“I think that will be important because that will also show us to what degree the virus may have potentially been in the community prior to when we really started seeing the impact of it.”

Dorniok said there has been conjecture that COVID-19 could have been in the region a month or two ago.

“It’s hard to know that right now without antibody,” Dorniok said. “But, I think that is something you will see throughout the whole country.”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.