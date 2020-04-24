Barbara J. McCullough, 77, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born on May 29, 1942, in Rimersburg, PA, to Melvin and Margaret (Jordon) Brown.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of Rimersburg. She previously worked for Rimersburg Borough as a meter maid. Barbara enjoyed gardening, photography, painting and spending time with her dogs, especially, Shadow and Malkin.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Robert McCullough, who she married on Sept. 26, 1970; her son, Terry McCullough of Rimersburg; her daughter, Diana Hilles and husband, LeRoy Burlingame of Rimersburg; four grandchildren, Lance Fancher and wife, Shanelle, Brianna McCullough, Mollee McCullough and Cassidy McCullough; brothers, Robert Brown and wife, Pam of Rimersburg, Denny Brown of East Brady, and Eugene Brown and wife, Cheryl of Butler; and her sister, Sandy Simpson and husband, Eugene of Rimersburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service to celebrate Barbara’s life will be announced at a later date.

Contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, 9562 US-322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence to Barbara’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

