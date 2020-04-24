Clarion Borough Spring Leaf Collection to Start April 27

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough will begin spring leaf collection for borough residents on Monday, April 27.

Leaf pick-up dates are as follows:

Monday, April 27

Tuesday, April 28

Monday, May 4

Tuesday, May 5

All leaves must be at the curb by 7:00 a.m. This is for leaves only, no limbs or brush.

Do not put leaves in a garbage bag.

There is no need to contact Clarion Borough’s Public Works Department.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.