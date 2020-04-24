Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Cream Angel Pie

This exceptional dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Coconut Cream Angel Pie

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups whole milk

3 egg yolks, lightly beaten

1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 tablespoon butter

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 – 9-inch pastry shell, baked

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons sugar

1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

~In a small heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add milk; stir until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir for two minutes longer.

~Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat; stir in the coconut, butter and vanilla. Pour into prepared shell.

~In a small bowl, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar, and vanilla on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, one tablespoon at a time, on high until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue over hot filling, sealing edges to crust. Sprinkle with coconut.

~Bake at 350° for 17 to 20 minutes (or until golden brown). Cool on a wire rack for one hour. Refrigerate for at least three hours before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.