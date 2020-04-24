 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Cream Angel Pie

Friday, April 24, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This exceptional dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth!

Coconut Cream Angel Pie

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups whole milk
3 egg yolks, lightly beaten
1/2 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1 tablespoon butter
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 – 9-inch pastry shell, baked

Meringue:

3 egg whites
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
6 tablespoons sugar
1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut

Directions

~In a small heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, cornstarch, and salt. Add milk; stir until smooth. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir for two minutes longer.

~Remove from the heat. Stir a small amount of hot filling into egg yolks; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Bring to a gentle boil; cook and stir two minutes longer. Remove from the heat; stir in the coconut, butter and vanilla. Pour into prepared shell.

~In a small bowl, beat the egg whites, cream of tartar, and vanilla on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually beat in sugar, one tablespoon at a time, on high until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue over hot filling, sealing edges to crust. Sprinkle with coconut.

~Bake at 350° for 17 to 20 minutes (or until golden brown). Cool on a wire rack for one hour. Refrigerate for at least three hours before serving. Store leftovers in the refrigerator.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.