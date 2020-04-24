Clarion Hospital: One Suspected, Two Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Currently Being Treated

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported one suspected and two confirmed Coronavirus patients are currently being treated as inpatients.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

On Friday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 4/23/20: 540

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 445

Positives: 20

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 4/23/20: 2410

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 1781

Positives: 192

Hospital Inpatients as of 4/24/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 1 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 12 patients. 5 suspected. 7 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Other:

· The Reopening Steering Committee is studying the safest way to resume elective procedures and surgeries. Among the issues being considered are patient selection, testing criteria, and dates to resume certain services. It is also closely paying attention to any direction that may be provided by CDC, the federal government, or Pennsylvania government.

· Please encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its own data only. The Pennsylvania Department of Health data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

