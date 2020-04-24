Featured Local Job: LPN Charge Nurses

Christ the King Manor is currently excepting applications for LPN Charge Nurses.

Christ the King Manner is a long-term care facility dedicated to empowering their residents to live full and dignified lives.

LPN Charge Nurses provide the primary professional nursing care in each area. They monitor the residents’ care plan, administer proper medication and treatments and provide leadership to the team delivering the best, individualized resident care. We provide an outstanding home for our residents where nurses provide exceptional care.

LPN Charge Nurses must be a graduate of an approved Licensed Practical Nursing program with a current license to practice nursing in Pennsylvania. Compassion, dependability and leadership are a must. We look for those with a strong commitment to quality, teamwork and positive communications.

Christ the King Manor provides an excellent work environment with a team-minded atmosphere.

Are you ready to join our team?

Interested candidates should email resume or letter of interest to jobs@christthekingmanor.org.

Christ the King Manor is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

