Leeper Man Accused of Stealing Nearly $1,500 in Merchandise from Home Depot

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole nearly $1,500 in merchandise from the Home Depot store in Cranberry Township.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police on April 20 filed criminal charges against 27-year-old John Sneltzer Jr..

According to a criminal complaint, between the period of September 10, 2019, to March 10, 2020, John Sneltzer Jr. stole multiple items from the Home Depot store in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

The complaint states that Sneltzer would either hide the items out back and retrieve them after the store closed, or he would put them in Home Depot bags and walk out of the store with them.

Sneltzer reportedly admitted to stealing two tankless hot water heaters, valued at $1,032.00; a Ryobi generator, valued at $599.00; and a Ryobi pressure washer, valued at $369.00, for a total of $1,484.00 in merchandise stolen over a six-month period, according to the complaint.

Sneltzer was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, on the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

He is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, with Judge Lowrey presiding.

