Man Shot Multiple Times During Domestic Dispute; Tidioute Woman Arrested for Attempted Homicide

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Tidioute woman was arrested early Thursday morning for attempted homicide after she allegedly shot a man multiple times.

Around 3:07 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, Warren-based State Police received a complaint regarding a domestic disturbance at a residence on Orchard Lane, Tidioute, Warren County.

Police say while they were responding to the scene, a second call was received indicating that a man had been shot at the location.

At the scene, responding officers located a known 43-year-old man outside the residence and began administering first aid for multiple gunshot wounds. EMS personnel then transported the victim to Titusville Hospital, and he was subsequently transported to UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie for further treatment.

According to police, 32-year-old Samantha Jo Daelhousen, of Tidioute, was taken into custody at the scene, and a handgun believed to be used in the commission of the crime was recovered.

Court documents indicate Daelhousen was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond F. Zydonik at 6:15 p.m. on April 23 on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2

– Discharge Of A Firearm Into Occupied Structure, Felony 3

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Unable to post $500,000.00 monetary bail, Daelhousen was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on May 6, with Judge Zydonik presiding.

