Nancy L. Coon, 59, of Oil City, passed away surrounded by her family on April 23, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born October 10, 1960 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Betty J. Johnson Combs.

Nancy worked for many years in the cafeteria at Oil City Area Schools. She loved to cook. She found great joy in being able to cook and serve all the kids at school and seeing their smiling faces.

Nancy was friends to so many people and had some dear friends at the Oil City Moose Lodge #78, where she was a long-time member. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was a lifelong member of Trinity Church in Oil City.

On April 21, 1979, she was married to Edward Coon, who survives. They just celebrated 41 years of marriage together this past Tuesday.

Surviving are two sons, Joshua Coon and wife Ali, of Kane, and Travis Coon and significant other Skyler, of Oil City; and six grandchildren, Kaileigh Coon, Kenzi Coon, Brayden Coon, Gracie Coon, Zach Sutch, and Jasmine Sutch.

Also surviving are Nancy’s siblings, Debbie Adams and husband Cal, Bob Combs and wife Shirley, Tom Combs and wife Michelle, and Craig Combs. There are numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews that also survive Nancy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Coon.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be no visitation or services.

The family requests that memorials be made to Morrison Funeral Home, to help defray funeral costs. Donations can be made online using the link in the obituary or through the mail to 110 Petroleum Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

