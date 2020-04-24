 

Police: Man Throws Cup of Human Waste at Corrections Officers

Friday, April 24, 2020 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Venango-County-Jail-500FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Police say an inmate at the Venango County Jail is facing additional charges after throwing a cup of bodily waste at corrections officers.

Around 10:47 p.m. on April 12, Franklin Police Department was notified by officers at the Venango County Jail regarding an incident involving 26-year-old inmate Tyler Butts, of Taylor, Michigan.

Police say officers responded to a “mess” outside of Butts’ cell, and Butts then threw a cup of fecal matter and urine, striking three corrections officers in the face.

The three officers were transported to UPMC Northwest for treatment.

Police say three counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner are pending against Butts.

Court documents indicate Butts is lodged in the Venango County Jail awaiting a trial on multiple charges related to the theft of over $30,000.00 of equipment from retailers throughout western Pennsylvania.

